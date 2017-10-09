Blaze Pizza opens near Town Center today; free pizza tomorrow

Florida Times-Union

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza opened its second Jacksonville location today at 4488 Town Center Parkway across from St. Johns Town Center. The fast-casual artisanal pizza concept, near Publix and Starbucks, will celebrate by offering free pizzas tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.



Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas, or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients—all for about $8. The generously sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven, the centerpiece of the restaurant, where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.



“At Blaze, we’re taking pizza back to its roots by offering a high quality, affordable pizza option – without the wait.” said Laurie Ruggles, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Jacksonville. “We are all about individualization and customization here at Blaze - no compromises, just delicious pizza.”

