Bill to seal millions of criminal records sparks safety, public access concerns Next Up GMJ Back In The Day: Memorial Day GMJ Back In The Day: Memorial Day Skin cancer awareness month Memorial Day in Jacksonville Several shootings in Jacksonville One dead following triple shooting on the Westside Life vest loaner program launches in Fernandina Beach Loading Mississippi man arrested in connection to the death of 8 people, including deputy
Bill to seal millions of criminal records sparks safety, public access concernsNext UpGMJ Back In The Day: Memorial DayGMJ Back In The Day: Memorial DaySkin cancer awareness monthMemorial Day in JacksonvilleSeveral shootings in JacksonvilleOne dead following triple shooting on the WestsideLife vest loaner program launches in Fernandina Beach LoadingMississippi man arrested in connection to the death of 8 people, including deputy
WTLV 10:00 AM. EDT May 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Severe storms rip through Orange Park
-
Jacksonville man out on bond after hogtying child
-
Storm video from Village Lane in Orange Park
-
Orlando Airport gunman in custody
-
1000s will see new stealth cruiser from FHP on highways
-
One dead following triple shooting on the Westside
-
Two people shot near Jacksonville University
-
VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?
-
Large plumes of black smoke over I-95 prompt investigation
-
Photo leads to animal cruelty investigation
More Stories
-
Trump to withdraw from Paris climate dealMay 31, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
More than 40 homes damaged, trees down and power…May 30, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
Local student to compete in the 2017 Scripps…May 31, 2017, 7:15 a.m.