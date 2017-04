NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Bill O'Reilly, host of FOX's "The O'Reilly Factor" at FOX Studios on December 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

Bill O'Reilly is leaving Fox News Channel, the network's parent company has said.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.

