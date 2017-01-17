Bill aims to make gun silencers easier to buy

Federal lawmakers consider making it easier to buy a gun silencer, also known as a suppressor. (Photo: 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - The reintroduction of the Hearing Protection Act prompted 12 News to take a closer look at what gun silencers, also known as suppressors, are and how they work.

Contrary to popular belief, "it doesn't make it silent. It knocks the noise down just enough to where you are not mandated to have hearing protection," said Lon Bartel, a range master at the Peoria Police Department.

And that's the basis of the Hearing Protection Act of 2017. Supporters are calling it a safety measure.

It's backed by Donald Trump Jr. and aims to lift regulations to make it easier to buy a suppressor for your gun.

"In general, if I can buy a handgun, I can buy a suppressor," explained Bartel. "What's added to that currently, though, is I have to have a $200 tax stamp that gets approved by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and that can take some time."

The Hearing Protection Act would eliminate that wait time and the extra $200 you'd spend on a gun tool that could cost from $300 to $1,700.

Opponents don't like what they see downrange.

The legislative director of the Violence Policy Center, Kristen Rand, said in a statement:

"Making silencers more widely available will only guarantee that they will be used in more crimes including attacks on law enforcement. They are also attractive to terrorists ... It is unconscionable that any policy maker would put making silencers more available at the top of their 'to do' list."

(© 2017 KPNX)