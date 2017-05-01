WTLV
Bicyclist dead following JSO officer-involved crash

A bicyclist has died after an officer-involved accident. The officer will be placed on administrative leave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- An accident involving an officer and a bicyclist occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Sycamore St. and Moncrief Rd.

According to a press conference, the bicyclist did not appear to be wearing a light or any reflective gear and as the officer approached, the bicyclist swerved into another lane, the officer also swerved and they both swerved back and that is when the crash occurred.

The officer was on his way to a low priority call at the time and did not have his emergency lights deployed. The victim was declared dead on scene. 

 

 

