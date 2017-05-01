Bicyclist dead following JSO officer-involved crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- An accident involving an officer and a bicyclist occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Sycamore St. and Moncrief Rd.

According to a press conference, the bicyclist did not appear to be wearing a light or any reflective gear and as the officer approached, the bicyclist swerved into another lane, the officer also swerved and they both swerved back and that is when the crash occurred.

The officer was on his way to a low priority call at the time and did not have his emergency lights deployed. The victim was declared dead on scene.

There are some crying near the police tape of this officer involved crash on Moncrief Rd @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ScWbT6NSqS — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) May 2, 2017

