Best 11 jobs in America for 2017

At a time when automation is threatening the jobs and careers of workers across America, U.S., tech workers are actually in the driver's seat.
New rankings by jobs and recruiting website Glassdoor released Tuesday say workers in data science, in particular, have the best positions in America in 2017.
"This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly-skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation," says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, in a statement accompanying the release of the report. "Any organization today with a mobile app, web presence or digitized data are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers and mobile developers."
To compile its Top Jobs list Glassdoor considered three factors: The average annual salary, an overall job-satisfaction rating based on a five-point scale and the number of job openings available for that particular occupation.
Here are the top 11 jobs in America right now, according to Glassdoor.
11. Marketing manager: $90,000
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 3,875
Median Base Salary: $90,000
10. Solutions architect: $125,000
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
Number of Job Openings: 2,232
Median Base Salary: $125,000
9. UX Designer: $92,500
Job Score: 4.4
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 1,691
Median Base Salary: $92,500
8. Strategy manager: $130,000
Job Score: 4.5
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 1,184
Median Base Salary: $130,000
7. Database administrator: $93,000
Job Score: 4.5
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 2,877
Median Base Salary: $93,000
6. HR Manager: $85,000
Job Score: 4.6
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
Number of Job Openings: 4,339
Median Base Salary: $85,000
5. Analytics manager: $112,000
Job Score: 4.6
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
Number of Job Openings: 1,958
Median Base Salary: $112,000
4. Tax manager: $110,000
Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
Number of Job Openings: 3,317
Median Base Salary: $110,000
3. Data engineer: $106,000
Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 2,599
Median Base Salary: $106,000
2. DevOps Engineer: $110,000
Job Score: 4.7
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 2,725
Median Base Salary: $110,000
1. Data scientist: $110,000
Job Score: 4.8
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 4,184
Median Base Salary: $110,000
Best of the rest/12-50
12. Occupational therapist: $72,000
13. Audit manager: $98,000
14. Electrical engineer: $78,000
15. Nurse practitioner: $100,000
16. Software engineer: $101,000
17. Corporate recruiter: $60,000
18. Supply chain manager: $100,000
19. Finance manager: $116,000
20. Mechanical engineer: $76,000
21. Communications manager: $82,000
22. QA manager: $92,000
23. Controls engineer: $75,400
24. Nurse manager: $77,000
25. Compliance manager: $100,000
26. Mobile developer: $85,000
27. Systems administrator: $68,000
28. Executive assistant: $56,000
29. Technical account manager: $66,000
30. Hardware engineer: $108,000
31. Intelligence analyst: $62,400
32. Product manager: $107,000
33. Professor: $70,000
34. Physician: $200,000
35. Compensation analyst: $70,000
36. Civil engineer: $65,200
37. Research engineer: $92,850
38. Accounting manager: $82,000
39. Information security engineer: $100,000
40. Manufacturing engineer: $70,000
41. Security analyst: $70,000
42. Business operations manager: $93,000
43. UI designer: $80,000
44. Pharmacy manager: $130,000
45. Supplier quality engineer: $80,150
46. National sales manager: $90,000
47. Business intelligence developer: $83,000
48. Dental hygienist: $66,000
49. Physical therapist: $70,000
50. Construction project manager: $85,000
