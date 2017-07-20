BBC: Fecal bacteria found in drinks at 3 fast-food chains

Three fast-food chains in the U.K. had fecal bacteria in some of their drinks, according to a BBC report.

The BBC show “Watchdog” looked at ice samples at restaurants to test for coliforms, which can indicate if water was recently contaminated by fecal material. The show found some of the samples at McDonald’s and most of those tested at Burger King and KFC, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Representatives for the companies said they have strict ice-handling procedures and are seeking to ensure their standards are in place.

The BBC report comes after the show published similar findings last month involving Starbucks and other coffee shops there. The company responded that employees have received updated training.

