Bangor, Maine PD is concerned for the chilly northeastern part of Florida, send their condolences

The Bangor, Maine Police Department took to Facebook, concerned for those of us in northeast Florida.

There's no denying it's been cold. We even had snow (in Tallahassee and flurries in Jacksonville and a couple other places)!

With Maine expecting 18 inches or more of snow, they had a caring message for us frozen Floridians:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Melissa Bujeda didn't find it quite as humorous as others. She commented:



It's not the cold! It's that there are no resources in Florida to deal with ice and snow on the streets. Not really funny when people are crashing, getting injured and lives are at risk.

(Photo: Johnson, Destiny)

