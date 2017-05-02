Balch Springs officer terminated after shooting and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Brunswick H.S. football coach sought, allegedly had inappropriate relationship with student
-
Longtime music director forced to retire
-
Corrine Brown's taxes testimony and preparing for Ronnie Simmons testimony
-
No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash
-
The Jaguars add 16 undrafted free agent, beat writer Mike Kaye discusses the standouts
-
Investigation continues into JSO officer hitting a bicyclist
-
Inside Jacksonville's abandoned buildings
-
Tracking the money in the Corrine Brown case
-
Key witnesses testify in the Corrine Brown trial
-
Man accused of shooting at deputy turns himself in
More Stories
-
Looking back at the Great Fire of 1901May. 3, 2017, 4:58 a.m.
-
Dense smoke advisory until 9 a.m. near OkefenokeeJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Meet the man behind the scenes: Could Ronnie…May. 3, 2017, 12:02 a.m.