WTLV
Close

Baby brought to hospital with 12 broken bones, Jax woman charged with medical neglect

First Coast News , WTLV 9:42 AM. EST January 11, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports 24-year-old Michel Sejour has been charged with medical neglect after bringing a 5-month-old baby to the hospital for twelve broken bones. 

Police say Sejour brought the baby to the hospital on December, 5 and a warrant for medical neglect was issued on December 27. 

According to the police report, the 24-year-old woman said she was not willing to discuss the case without her attorney present. 

Sejour was taken into custody without incident. 

 

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories