Baby brought to hospital with 12 broken bones, Jax woman charged with medical neglect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports 24-year-old Michel Sejour has been charged with medical neglect after bringing a 5-month-old baby to the hospital for twelve broken bones.

Police say Sejour brought the baby to the hospital on December, 5 and a warrant for medical neglect was issued on December 27.

According to the police report, the 24-year-old woman said she was not willing to discuss the case without her attorney present.

Sejour was taken into custody without incident.

(© 2017 WTLV)