Authorities investigating possible sighting of escaped inmates in Jasper County

Jasper County, S.C. — The escaped inmates from Putnam County, Georgia have reportedly been spotted in Jasper County.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff, 43-year-old Donnie Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday on a bus as it carried inmates between prisons.

Since then, authorities say they have stolen at least two vehicles.

On Thursday, a truck driver reported seeing two men wearing black shirts and camouflage pants walking through the woods off an I-95 rest stop at mile marker 17 near Ridgeland, S.C.

The truck driver said they looked like they were scoping out the area and planning to steal a vehicle.

The truck driver said the two men met the description of those fugitives and one appeared to have tattoos on his face.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said they can't confirm the sighting, but will follow every lead they can.

They are working with several agencies, including SLED, US Marshals, K-9s and helicopters to patrol the area.

