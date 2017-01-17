Authorities have a renewed vigor to fight against human trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville authorities have an eye on human trafficking in north east Florida.

This comes two days after information from the Associated Press stating that cases of human trafficking are up 54 percent from last year in Florida.

The increase in reported allegations of human trafficking was due in large part to increased training and a new screening tool developed between DCF, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the attorney general, according to the Associated Press.

Florida is ranked third in reported cases of human trafficking. Sheriff Mike Williams said this is a good thing because it means more people are reporting what they are seeing.

During a press conference Tuesday, Williams, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and representatives from the FBI, DCF, FSCJ, FDLE and area authorities were in attendance as a coalition against human trafficking.

The high reporting numbers can be attributed, Williams said, to training that has been given to businesses and organizations that are often hubs for human trafficking. All organizations that are apart of the coalition are working to get businesses registered and making sure they have the tools, including proper signage, to help victims of human trafficking.

These signs are posted in hotels, adult entertainment facilities and other places where labor and sexual exploitation are common.

In 2016, Jacksonville authorities identified and/or rescued 44 victims of human trafficking, 10 of which were juveniles, according to Williams. There were 29 arrests and 14 federal indictments.

In response to these numbers, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said her office has an "enhanced commitment" in aggressively prosecuting human trafficking.

In the same vein, the State Attorney's Office is rolling out a new human trafficking initiative that will be led by people who specialize in human trafficking. The 20-year JSO veteran and former attorney have successfully arrested and prosecuted 40 human trafficking cases between them in their careers.

According to DCF human trafficking is tracked by these three stipulations: sexual exploitation by a non-caregiver, such as an adult entertainment club or escort service; sexual exploitation by a parent, guardian or caregiver; and labor trafficking.

According to Sheriff Williams, nation wide the crime of human trafficking profits $150 billion a year.

In 2016, nationwide, 6,000 cases were reported, according to Williams, with nearly 2,000 cases in Florida alone.

In order to achieve the most success in helping those victimized by human trafficking, William said, the public should report anything they find to be suspicious.

"The more people that call us about their suspicions, the better," said Williams.

If you think you know someone or a business involved in human trafficking, you can call JSO or contact the Department of Children and Families.

