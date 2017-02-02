Audition to sing the national anthem for the Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp features three shrimp logos and three name logos. Photo courtesy: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Looking to belt the National Anthem out at a Jumbo Shrimp home game? Look no further!

Individual and groups can register for the February 23 National Anthem auditions. They will be held at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, located at 301 A Philip Randolph Blvd.

The auditions will be help from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., rain or shine, according to a press release from the Jumbo Shrimp.



If you or your group are interested, you can fill out a registration form, which can be found here, and email it to David Ratz at david@jaxshrimp.com.

“We are eager to hear local individuals and groups perform, and have a chance to open each Jumbo Shrimp game this season,” said Jumbo Shrimp General Manager Harold Craw. “Jumbo Shrimp games are community events, and we are excited to build a lineup of local talent that will be among the first highlights of each night of affordable family fun!”

