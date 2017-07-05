Audit: JTA altered 87% of pick-up times

Here's some good news if you're planning on going to the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl and don't want to deal with all the game traffic: the Jacksonville Transportation Authority is offering cheap shuttle service to the game. (Photo: Courtesy: JTA)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Staff members with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority have manipulated data to make it seem like their riders were picked up on time, according to a city audit released Wednesday.

The audit, conducted by Connexion, a para-transit service contracted by the JTA, looked at 18 days of service. It found that 87 percent of pick-up times were altered to fall within 15 minutes of the scheduled pick-up time when in fact, the driver's manifest showed late pick-ups.

In a statement to First Coast News, a JTA spokesman said:

"We are reassured by the fact that the year-long audit did not highlight any major discrepances. We have already moved quickly to implement the controls and procedures recommended by the Council Auditor's Office. It went on to say the contractor has made personnel changes, updated written procedures and retrained all dispatchers."

