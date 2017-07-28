Attempted murder suspect linked to Popeyes shooting arrested

Tyrone John Pastures (Photo: JSO)

An attempted murder suspect linked to a Jacksonville fast food restaurant shooting from April has been arrested, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Tyrone Pastures, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police were able to match his description to a sketch.

Pastures entered a Popeyes restaurant near the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue North on April 26 because he was upset about his food order, police said.

JSO said Pastures shot an employee after getting into an argument over the cost of his food.

JSO said Pastures fled the scene after the altercation. The employee survived the shooting.

Pastures faces one count of second degree attempted murder.

