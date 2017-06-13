Atlantic Beach Police: Operation crack-alicious nets 18 arrests

Months of narcotics investigations by the Atlantic Beach Crime Suppression Unit with “Operation Crack-alicious” has resulted in the arrest of 18 of local drug dealers and prostitutes.

According to the Atlantic Beach Police Department, there will be additional arrests in the near future.

Arrested during the Operation were:



Christian Karcher DOB 6/11/92 – sale of marijuana

Eugenia Bowman DOB 12/18/87– sale of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine

Everette Walden DOB 4/25/94– sale of crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine

Marquis McCowan 6/20/94– sale of crack cocaine

Michael Van Nelson 4/29/65– sale of crack cocaine

Monica Pederson 7/18/72– prostitution, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine

Ondre Nesbitt 7/3/90– sale of crack cocaine

Rasheed Burley 12/20/89– sale of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine

Reginald Washington 9/24/82– sale of crack cocaine

Sean Wise 5/11/66– sale of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine

Stephanie Juymohan 3/6/98– sale of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine

Tony Curry 10/7/92– sale of crack cocaine, using person under 18 to sell cocaine, possession of

methamphetamine, possession of cocaine

Vance Harris 4/21/91– sale of crack cocaine

*Juvenile* 17 years old- sale of crack cocaine

Katelyn Walker 3/13/93- prostitution

Kristin Cieslik 11/19/91– prostitution, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

Wayne Woodley 6/24/78– human trafficking, possession of cocaine

Katrina McCowan 4/15/64– sale of crack cocaine

