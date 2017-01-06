The National Weather Service upgraded the winter storm watch into a warning.

ATLANTA - City of Atlanta officials are updating their snow plan ahead of the winter storm that is taking aim at north Georgia. Mayor Kasim Reed is holding a 10 a.m. Friday news conference to provide an update for city residents about the impending storm.

The storm is projected to dump anywhere from 4-to-6 inches of snow across portions of the metro Atlanta area prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning from Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Road crews will be treating the roads beginning early Friday as temperatures approach the freezing mark, as any early precipitation that falls, may come in the form of light rain or freezing rain before it turns to snow.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for 79 counties, including all of metro Atlanta, beginning at noon Friday, which will allow for businesses and residents to dealt with the impending storm.

“I am issuing this executive order to implement protective measures to ensure the public health, preserve the safety of the public, keep property damage to a minimum and to minimize the social and economic impacts of this event on the citizens of Georgia,” Deal said in a statement. “We will continue monitoring the forecast models and make appropriate adjustments as necessary. Georgians should stay calm, make the appropriate preparations and stay aware of a potential change in weather conditions.”

