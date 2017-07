Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- At least one child is in critical condition after an accident on Argyle Forest Boulevard and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

The child was taken to Orange Park Medical Center.

All southbound lanes of State Road 23 are shut down at Argyle Forest because of this accident.

