Armed robbers sought in convenience store heist

Glynn County convience store robbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Police released dramatic images Friday of suspects rushing into a Brunswick convenience store and robbing a clerk at gunpoint.



The Glynn County Police Department says the armed robbery occurred during the evening hours of Thursday at the Circle K store in the 4000 block of Community Road off Habersham Street.



The images appear to show men with bandanas enter the store and rush the female clerk.



Gallery of surveillance images: http://fcnews.tv/2qfDHeY

Police believe the suspects entered the store around 11:30 p.m. and escaped in a Nissan car with a spoiler.

There were no reported injuries by the police department.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the GCPD at 912-279-2914 or the silent witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

