Armed mentally ill man shot twice on Wonderwood Bridge

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
Hit-and-run suspect shot by officer on Wonderwood BridgeNov. 3, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man in Riverside parkNov. 3, 2017, 4:53 p.m.
-
UNSOLVED: The mysterious disappearance of Mark…Nov. 3, 2017, 1:58 p.m.