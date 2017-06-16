WTLV
Armed bank robbery at BB&T in Mandarin

A BB&T bank on San Jose in Mandarin was robbed. Information is still scarce but you can follow up on air or online.

First Coast News , WTLV 1:04 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Thursday, an armed robbery occurred at the BB&T bank on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin.

Details are scarce at this time, but you can stay up to date with this story both on air and online. 

