Arlington neighborhood has another crime incident; 87 since January 1

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday Morning in an Arlington neighborhood that’s been the scene of several other violent crimes reported there since the start of the year.



Around 10 a.m. a man was found shot, lying on the ground in the 10, 200 OF Agave Rd.

The shooting has one neighbor questioning what can possibly be done to stop the increase of violence that’s plagued his area.



In the nearly 25 years Jonathan Monroe has lived in this Arlington neighborhood he has never seen as many incidents of crime than what’s unfolded since the beginning of the year.



“We’ve had a lot of shootings, crime incidents, lots of different incidents close to home it’s kind of scary,” said Monroe.



According to a crime mapping site CrimeMapping.com utilized by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, since January 1, a total of 87 incidents of crime have been reported in the half of mile radius at the intersection of Corez Rd. and Agave Rd. in Arlington. Crimes range from burglary to a homicide.

The latest Sunday morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s office says a man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The shooting is under investigation.

Just one block away 28 year single mother Victoria Braddock was shot and pushed out of a moving car near Cortez rd and Brookview Drive back in May. She later died in the hospital.

A memorial still stands where she was found and just last week, a former Uber driver was arrested last week in connection with the death.

And on January 26th 18 year old Maurice Hobbs who was walking with a friend was shot and killed. His killer has never been caught.

“I really don’t know. I wish I knew the answer,” said Monroe of what he feels is a rising crime rate in his neighborhood,



Meanwhile JSO is still investigating the incident from Sunday morning.





