Area surrounding Alligator Farm in St. Augustine on lockdown

The City of St. Augustine says the area surrounding the Alligator Farm is being locked down by police.

According to the director of the Alligator Farm, John Brueggen, the police told him a man tried to break into a home in the area and was met by a local with a shotgun. The suspect took off running into the swampy part of the Alligator Farm's property. Police are canvassing the area.

In a tweet, the city wrote " The County SO and Bch PD are assisting. Call us if you see aprowler."

First Coast News has a crew headed to the scene.

