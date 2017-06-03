Arby's is gving away free sliders this weekend (if you golf)

A

Arby’s is now the “Official Restaurant of the PGA TOUR” and wants golf fans to help them celebrate the new partnership.



On June 3 and June 4, Arby’s guests across the country who present a golf scorecard from any course will get a free birdie – a free Buffalo Chicken Slider, Chicken Slider or Turkey Slider. The free birdie promotion is available at Arby’s nationwide and limited to one free slider per guest.

© 2017 WTLV-TV