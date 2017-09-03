Apopka man arrested for sexual battery, kidnapping following Amber Alert

Darrell Mills, 50.

A 50-year-old South Apopka man was arrested Sunday on several felony counts following an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl, according to police.

Darrell Lavance Mills faces two counts of sexual battery and two counts of kidnapping, a news release said Sunday.

Deputies found the girl with Mills about three hours after the Amber Alert was called. Neither of them were injured, according to the release.

The name of the girl, who was previously identified during the Amber Alert, has been removed from the story following news of the alleged sexual assault.

© 2017 WTLV-TV