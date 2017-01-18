Apartment fire in Mandarin - one apartment damaged

According to JFRD, there was a apartment fire at 3200 Hartley Road.
At least one apartment is damaged, but the fire is under control as of 3:45 p.m. when our First Coast News crew arrived.
.@FCN2go @JFRDIncidents working an apartment fire in Mandarin this afternoon 2 trucks still out no major damage visible from parking lot pic.twitter.com/SnA1jYCIBy— Josh Brannock (@josh_brannock) January 18, 2017
(© 2017 WTLV)
