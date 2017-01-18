WTLV
Apartment fire in Mandarin - one apartment damaged

Web staff , WTLV 3:48 PM. EST January 18, 2017

According to JFRD, there was a apartment fire at 3200 Hartley Road. 

At least one apartment is damaged, but the fire is under control as of 3:45 p.m. when our First Coast News crew arrived.

 

