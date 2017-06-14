Cozy Tea is set to close in Five Points. Photo: Florida Times-Union

Another Five Points business is closing.

Cozy Tea will be closing on Saturday, June 17, one week after Kostas Pizza Italian closed its doors at 1053 Park St. following a more than 40-year run.

The business at 1023 Park St. announced the closure on its Facebook page on June 5.

The Facebook post read, “To all our amazing guests, thank you all for your continued support over the past eight years, you are the best customers anyone could ask for. Sadly, our lease is coming to an end and we have been forced into closing due to a massive rent hike. The last day Cozy Tea will be open for business is Saturday, June 17. We have decided to take some time out to spend with family and have chosen to wait to secure an alternate location at present. We will keep you all posted on any future progress on our Facebook page so please keep an eye on it for news updates. A very sincere thank you from Shika Patel and family.”

Patel opened the shop, which offers teas, pastries and desserts, in November 2008.

The dining room will close at 3 p.m. and a half-off sale on retail and food items will begin at 4 p.m.

For more information, call (904) 329-3964 or visit cozy-tea.com.

