And so it begins: Corrine Brown case gets underway Monday

Her day in court has arrived.

Corrine Brown, the feisty, formidable 12-term former congresswoman heads to federal court Monday for the start of jury selection in her corruption trial.

It a courthouse, she is fond of reminding reporters, that she helped build – one of the many ways Corrine “Delivered” infrastructure funding to her district. It is named for a civil rights icon – former U.S. District Judge Bryan Simpson, who helped ensure the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had the right to march in St. Augustine in the early 1960s.

The confluence of power, money and Civil Rights history is no accident, Brown insists. She has long held that the 22 counts of corruption, tax evasion and fraud she faces are racially motivated, and rooted in an attempt to neuter her politically. “Thirty days before the election they indicted me. That was intentional,” she told First Coast News. “It affected the election.”

But Brown faces an uphill fight. Just 121 defendants in federal cases won a “not guilty” verdict in 2015, compared to 52,659 found “guilty” – a vanishingly small .2 percent. (Eight of those 121, a footnote observes, were for reasons of insanity).

Brown’s indictment draws on a decade of financial transactions, including tax returns and bank account records. Prosecutors claim Brown and her staff funneled $800,000 from the fake charity One Door for Education into a personal “slush fund” for shopping trips, Beyoncé concerts and lavish vacations. Exhibits revealed Friday range from letters written by Brown seeking One Door donations, to surveillance video of Brown’s former Chief of Staff making cash transactions at an ATM in Laurel, Virginia.

Prosecutors already have two of Brown’s closest associates in their camp. Former One Door President Carla Wiley pleaded guilty last March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and agreed to testify against Brown. She told prosecutors she made “false and fraudulent representations that the funds [given to One Door] would be used for charitable purposes.”

Former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, after initially planning to face trial alongside Brown, pleaded guilty in February to two of the 18 charges against him. He admitted helping to set up a fake charity to unjustly enrich himself and Brown – a betrayal that Brown said left her heartbroken.

Simmons, who worked for Brown since 1993, said in his plea that he and Brown personally solicited most donations for One Door. Speaking after Simmons’ plea, his attorney Anthony Suarez offered a hard-boiled take on the scheme, as a mere symptom of an entrenched pay-to-play political system.

“[N]ot all of them necessarily thought they were giving money for the purpose of education,” he said of donors. “They really wanted access. We’ve see how politics work, and the reason you give donations is to have access.”

Proving that Brown was aware of and participated in the fraud will be the main task for prosecutors. Brown has said she had no knowledge of the day-to-day operations of One Door, and that she trusted Simmons with her personal finances. Throughout, she has remained steadfast in her defense.

"She is innocent," her attorney James Smith said, "and she intends to prove that when this case goes to trial April 24."

Brown echoed this in an interview Saturday with First Coast News. “On my tombstone it will not say ‘Felon, guilty.’”



FAST FACTS

Jury selection begins Monday, and will be handled by U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt. (U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan will preside at trial, which starts Wednesday.)

12 jurors and 2 alternates will be selected from 39 potential jurors. The jury pool includes Duval, Clay and Nassau counties. Prosecutors estimate 40 percent won’t know the congresswoman.

Klindt will pose questions to jurors, submitted by the defense and prosecution.

The witness list is a who’s who guide to money and politics in Jacksonville. Check out bios of some of the main players here.

Connecting the dots on what those players will be called to testify about is no easy task. Read Steve Patterson's take.

IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND

Court is open to the public. Proper business attire is required.

No cell phones or electronics of any kind are permitted inside the courthouse.

Court begins at 9:30 am, and will likely wrap by 5 pm daily.

Seating is first come, first served.

Jury selection will be held in Courtroom 13 A . Trial will be held in Courtroom 10 B.

Trial expected to last 10-15 days.















© 2017 WTLV-TV