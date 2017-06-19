WTLV
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Jessica Matias-Francisco found safe

WTLV 11:44 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

FT. MYERS, Fla. -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for 14-year-old Jessica Matias-Francisco.

Police say the girl was located safe. 

