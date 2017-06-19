Close AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Jessica Matias-Francisco found safe WTLV 11:44 AM. EDT June 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST FT. MYERS, Fla. -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for 14-year-old Jessica Matias-Francisco.Police say the girl was located safe. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Sunday tropics watch Search on for three escaped juvenile inmates from Jacksonville NYT raises questions about the Michelle O'Connell investigation FHP Veteran trooper killed on I-75 Woman dies in Nassau County after falling out of a doorless Jeep Welfare check leads to discovery of family dead inside a Brunswick home Puppies recovering after copperhead bit them Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy Baker County deputies search for gunman Three people found dead in a Brunswick home More Stories Search on for three escaped juvenile inmates from… Jun 19, 2017, 5:02 a.m. Tropical trouble this week with flooding and severe weather Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m. Russell Tillis announces he wants to represent… Jun 19, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
