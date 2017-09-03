Amber Alert: Makayla Fischer, 11, from Apopka, Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Children department has issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Makayla Fischer.

She was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Elderton Drive in Apopka. She was last seen wearing a light multicolored tank top nightgown. She has maroon braids and may be in the company of Darrell Mills who was last seen wearing tan shorts. Mills, 50, is listed as her 'abductor.'

If you have seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

