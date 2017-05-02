WTLV
AMBER ALERT issued for kidnapped five year old girl

First Coast News , WTLV 3:59 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

An Amber Alert has been issued for Alexandria Green, who was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon, Florida.

She is described as a five year old girl with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She is listed as 3-foot-11 and 70 pounds.

Her alleged abductor, Allen Green, 55, who is bald with blue eyes, FDLE said in a release. He is listed as 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He has a tatoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest.

 

 

Green's companion is Mechealine Mazakis, 47, who is listed as 5-foot-9 by state officials.

Green was last seen wearing dark colored shorts, possibly black or blue in color, an orange T-shirt with the wording "Mac and Cheese," and flip flops. 

The child may be seen in the company of Green and Mazakis. 

They may be traveling in a 2014 Blue Scion XB with Florida tag number AMLC10.

 

