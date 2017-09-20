Amber alert issued for 4 children in Manatee County

Amber alert issued by FDLE on Wednesday for four children from Manatee, Florida. Photo: FDLE.

An Amber Alert has been issued for four children from Manatee, Florida Wednesday night.

FDLE issued the alert for Joseph Gadeaun, 10, Jacqueline Gadeaun, 8, Jocelyn Gadeaun, 6, and Jowella Gadeaun, 12.

They were last seen in the 5100 block of 15th Street Court in Bradenton, Florida.

Joseph is described to be 4-foot-10, 120 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark, colored shirt with bears and black shorts.

Jocelyn, described to be 3-foot-5, 40 lbs., blonde hair and blue eyes, and Jacqueline, described to be 4-feet-tall, 65 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, were last seen wearing a green top and neon-orange shorts.

Jowella is described to be 5-feet-tall, 133 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt and white and grey sweatpants.

All children are believed to be traveling with Jaima Gadeaun, 40, in a 2016 green Toyota Corolla with the Florida tag BNZQ08. Jaima is described to be 5-foot-7, 160 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see them, you're asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or 911.

