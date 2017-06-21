AMBER ALERT for 4-year-old out of Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA, Fla. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy. She is 3-ft. tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton and was seen wearing a yellow spaghetti-strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip flops. Police say that she may be in the company of William Kavchak, 27, who does go by Billy.

They may be traveling in a 2007 green Mercury Montago with the Florida tag Y53UNW, but the car may seem light blue in color. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them. If you have any information please call the Milton Police Department at 1-850-983-5420 or 911.

