JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to Business wire, Amazon has announced plans to open a second fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Florida.

The release states the facility will add more than 1,000 full-time jobs with benefits starting on day one. In the Sunshine State, Amazon currently employs more than 4,000 full-time employees.

Amazon submits plans for second Jacksonville fulfillment center

“We’re excited to further expand our presence in the state with this new fulfillment center in Jacksonville,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North American operations. “Florida has been an ideal location to help enable superfast shipping speeds to customers and a source of exceptional talent for Amazon. We’re proud to be creating great jobs with benefits for Floridians.”

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

To read more about the benefits, click here.

