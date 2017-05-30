Amazon starts offering refunds for unauthorized in-app purchases

Parents of kids who made unauthorized purchases within app hosted by Amazon will start seeing refunds.

The Federal Trade Commission revealed on Tuesday that Amazon has set up its process for sending refunds to users for more than $70 million in charges incurred between November 2011 and May 2016.

Last month, the FTC and Amazon ended appeals to a ruling the tech giant failed to get permission from parents for purchases made within apps by children.

The FTC says consumers eligible for refunds should have been contacted by Amazon via email, but can check Amazon's site to confirm their status. Consumers have until May 28, 2018 to submit a request for a refund.

Three years ago, the FTC sued Amazon, claiming parents were billed for millions of dollars in unauthorized in-app purchases on Fire tablets and other devices, and Amazon didn't do enough to warn them.

Amazon disputed the claims in a letter to the FTC, stating their parental controls were "effective." Last year, a federal judge ruled Amazon was liable.

The refund program follows similar settlements by the FTC with Apple and Google, which run the App Store and Google Play respectively. Both companies agreed to settle complaints over unauthorized in-app purchases and refund consumers.

Although many apps in marketplaces like Amazon or Apple's app stores are free to download, users have the option to make purchases within the app ranging from as little as 99 cents to $100. The purchases often go toward in-game items or currency.

