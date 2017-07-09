Amazon job fair starts today in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Amazon is hosting its first job fair in the River City starting Monday morning.

Amazon is planning several jobs fairs around Jacksonville this week and is looking to hire about 4,000 employees.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or the equivalent.



The job fairs are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on these days:



· Monday, July 10, at Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Dr.;

· Wednesday, July 12, at Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Dr.;

· Friday, July 14, at Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Dr.;

· Monday, July 17, at Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water St;

· Wednesday, July 19, at Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water St;

· Friday, July 21, at Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water St;

For more information, visit amazondelivers.jobs.

