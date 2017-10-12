Amazon hiring for over 120,000 jobs in the U.S. this holiday season, including Florida

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

Amazon today announced it is creating more than 120,000 positions this season across its U.S. network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites. Last year, thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays and the company expects to continue that trend this year.



“We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”



Amazon positions are available in the following states:



Alabama

Nevada

Arizona

New Hampshire

California

New Jersey

Colorado

New York

Connecticut

North Carolina

Delaware

Ohio

Florida

Oklahoma

Georgia

Oregon

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Indiana

South Carolina

Kansas

Tennessee

Kentucky

Texas

Maryland

Utah

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Washington

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri



New employees will join the more than 125,000 regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s more than 75 fulfillment centers across the country to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders. So far this year, Amazon has created tens of thousands of new full-time roles in its fulfillment and customer service centers. Throughout the year on average, 90 percent of associates across the company’s U.S. fulfillment network are regular, full-time employees.

Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

