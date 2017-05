PHOTO: NBC Sports

LOUISVILLE — Always Dreaming won the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Rain soaked the crowds watching the action at Churchill Downs in the afternoon. The announced attendance was 158,070.

Always Dreaming was the co-favorite at 9-2 odds along with Irish War Cry. Classic Empire, the 4-1 morning-line favorite, went off at 6-1.

USA TODAY Sports