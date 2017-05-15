Aluminum beer bottles now being made, filled in Jacksonville

(Florida Times-Union) -- Aluminum bottles are now rolling out of the plant just off Commonwealth Avenue on the Westside. And they’re being filled with beer at the huge brewery up on the Northside.

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Rick Scott and Mayor Lenny Curry will be at the Metal Container Corp. on the Westside, commemorating the $175 million expansion that brought 75 new jobs. The reason for that expansion was so the plant, which had been making only aluminum cans, could also make aluminum bottles — about 3.5 billion a year in all.

And that means Anheuser-Busch, which owns the can plant, had to make adjustments at its brewery. The company announced Monday that the brewery is undergoing $11.6 million worth of work this year. Some of it is more routine improvements in energy and water use.

But the major work was to enable the brewery to fill those aluminum bottles, which have become much more popular in the past few years.

“I was just out there and we’re running Bud Light bottles right now,” Craig Tomeo, general manager of the brewery, said Monday afternoon. “It looks great.”

Up to this point, any twist-off aluminum bottles filled with Anheuser-Busch’s beer that came to Jacksonville were made in Missouri and filled at other breweries around the country. Now they’re made and filled in Jacksonville.

