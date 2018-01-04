Alligator Farm celebrates 125th anniversary with new attraction

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park this year celebrates its 125th Anniversary and to celebrate the park will open a new attraction, Oasis on the Nile.

The Alligator Farm’s newest exhibit, Oasis on the Nile, is a large exhibit showcasing Nile crocodiles and amazing Egyptian artifacts. The attraction will feature feeding shows, bi-level crocodile viewing opportunities, and expansive exhibits of Egyptian artifacts and replicas of famous antiquities.

“We are very excited to welcome visitors to the Zoo during our 125th Anniversary celebrations and all year long,” said John Brueggen, Zoo Director. “The new Oasis on the Nile exhibit has been in the works for quite a while—the research, design, construction, and planning have been meticulously executed. Our magnificent new crocodiles—who had to be diverted to Atlanta during their journey here thanks to Hurricane Irma—are anxious to come out of quarantine and meet visitors. We can’t wait to open the exhibit.”

