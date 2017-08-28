Alleged killer Ron Hyde returned to court; pretrial date set

(Photo: Danielsen, Shelby)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Ron Hyde, who is accused of murdering and dismembering 16-year-old Fred Laster in 1994, appeared in court again on Monday.

In the hearing, a motion was made by the defense to have some property returned to Hyde which had previously been taken into custody by authorities.

Hyde's car was returned but it is unclear whether his cell phones and firearms, which were taken in and tested by the FBI, have been returned.

According to the court, there will be a stipulation regarding the motion to return Fred Laster's remains to his family. It was not revealed what that stipulation was and it is unclear when the Laster's will receive their son's remains.

Hyde will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on October 3.

