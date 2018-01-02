Alleged con artist who reportedly wooed victim at coffee shop arrested in California

An alleged con artist wanted out of Jacksonville and other areas across the country was arrested Tuesday in California after a lengthy search for him, according to the Florida State Attorney's Office.

David Chapman, communications director for the State Attorney's Office 4th Judicial Circuit, confirmed that Friend Rizkkhalil, 50, was arrested in Carson, California, a city in the greater Los Angeles area and transferred to the Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles.

We brought you this story last week of a woman, Fatemeh Jahromi, who lost everything as a result of Rizkkhalil's alleged actions.

According to previous FCN reports, investigators believe Rizkkhalil acted alone in a Jacksonville-area scam, but that was not his first one. An official said Rizkkhalil faced charges in Colorado and Nevada. He also said he heard a similar complaint in Jacksonville in 2016, though the scam didn’t get as far.

