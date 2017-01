Police lights.

According to Jacksonville authorities, FHP and JFRD are working a car accident in I-10 that has all east bound and west bound lanes shut down at Highway 301.

Officials are turning the west bound traffic around at Chaffee Rd. Which is nearly seven miles from the accident.

The accident involves a semi truck, and there are reported injuries. We have a crew on the way.

