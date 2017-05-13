Alert issued for missing Fort Myers teen

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Fort Myers.

Macenziee Schmandt was last seen in the 14100 block of Caribbean Blvd in Fort Myers.

If seen, officials say do not approach her, but call law enforcement.

She is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (239) 477-1000 or 911.

