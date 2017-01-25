Alaska will treat pets more like kids in divorce courts

TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --- Bobby Poth looks at his two dogs as children.

"I think most people who adopt dogs or cats, or any type of pet, view their pets as a part of the family," Poth said.

But two years ago Poth and his partner had to make a decision. Who gets the dogs since the couple was breaking up?

"We both agreed that we wanted what was in the best interest of the dogs, and we both agreed that the shared custody arrangement was in the best interest for them," Poth said.

Split custody of pets might seem unusual, but it could become increasingly common.

Alaska just became the first state to require courts to "take into consideration the well-being of the animal" and empower judges to assign joint custody of pets - the same agreement Poth and his partner worked out.

"Not everybody can create an arrangement like he and I have. It's a unique situation we happen to still be good friends and we get along very well," Poth said.

In most of the country, pets are considered property by courts, just like a lamp or a couch. The new Alaskan law treats pets similar to the way children are in divorce cases.

"Those objects don't have feelings. They don't have emotions, they don't make connections," Poth said.

(© 2017 WTSP)