WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Airports back up, break into chaos during nationwide Customs and Border outage

Destiny Johnson , WTLV 10:17 PM. EST January 02, 2017

UPDATE: The Miami International Airport tweeted that the Customs and Border Patrol system is back up and running.

 

 

Miami International Airport reported a nation wide Customs and Border outage Monday evening. This tweet was in response to a barrage of tweets from irate customers packed into airport hallways like sardines.

 

 

The airport tweeted the news at around 6 p.m. stating that Customs and Border Patrol are working to restore the issue. 

 

However, as it persists, many are tweeting about the back up the outage is causing in multiple airports.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories