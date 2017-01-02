Airports back up, break into chaos during nationwide Customs and Border outage

UPDATE: The Miami International Airport tweeted that the Customs and Border Patrol system is back up and running.

@CustomsBorder system up & running. Will take time for passengers to be processed. Thx 4 UR patience. Many airports affected 2nite. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 3, 2017

Miami International Airport reported a nation wide Customs and Border outage Monday evening. This tweet was in response to a barrage of tweets from irate customers packed into airport hallways like sardines.

Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

The airport tweeted the news at around 6 p.m. stating that Customs and Border Patrol are working to restore the issue.





However, as it persists, many are tweeting about the back up the outage is causing in multiple airports.

Few announcements. No water. Emergencies breaking out. MIA airport and the City of Miami need to do better. @CityofMiami pic.twitter.com/YauC05YMZ9 — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) January 3, 2017

People getting hot and unhappy. pic.twitter.com/JHqyFsb9Il — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) January 3, 2017

Nightmare at the #Miami airport for all incoming int'l flights: all systems were down at immigration. Hours of wait #miamiairport pic.twitter.com/MOorFyfv9x — Sarah (@iLoveSassou) January 3, 2017