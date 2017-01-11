After taking in over 30 animals, the Clay County animal shelter is full

Clay County Animal Care and Control is full and seeking help from adopters and rescue groups after taking in 36 dogs and cats Tuesday from an overwhelmed owner.

Director Christina Sutherin said the shelter has received 121 animals since Jan. 1 — a total of 45 Tuesday, including the 20 cats and 16 dogs surrendered from the one residence.

“We need adopters and rescues as soon as possible to help prevent euthanizing for space,” she said.

After the overwhelmed owner sought help, Animal Control staff were at the residence until 10 p.m. conducting physical examinations and providing vaccinations and parasite prevention. The animals that were already spayed or neutered will be available for immediate adoption or rescue, Sutherin said.





“Good intentions turned into an overwhelming circumstance,” according to the shelter’s Facebook post about the situation. “What started off as a good-natured gesture by someone taking in a stray animal … turns into more and more.”

Friends of Clay County Animals, a volunteer group that supports the shelter, is sponsoring follow-up medical care for surrendered animals.

For more information, email animalcontrol@claycountygov.com or visit the shelter at 3984 W. Florida 16, Green Cove Springs. Regular adoption hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. To volunteer or donate to the Friends group, contact friendsofclaycountyanimals@gmail.com.

