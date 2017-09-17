After Irma: Middleburg woman dealing with horse carcass near property

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. -- The stories of loss for neighbors living near Black Creek are numerous.

Add Dorinda Kline to that list. Waist deep water surrounded her and her husband's home at its shallowest point after Irma and left her without most of her belongings.

Cleanup continues for Kline, but it's not just piles of unsalvageable debris she's having to contend with.



"When that wind shifts, and we have this door open, it was beelined right into the bedroom," Kline said.

What beelined into her bedroom was the smell from this: a bloated horse carcass, sitting adjacent to her property, on the other side of a fence.



"When something drowns it bloats, so it's just gotten bigger and bigger, and now it actually gurgles and it stinks. I mean it's nasty," she said.



Kline said her daughters have reached out to officials from the county to state level.

"It's just not conditions that they should have to live in," Kline's daughter, Kristina Connor, said.

First Coast News reached out to Clay County officials but did not hear back Sunday. A Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said they are looking into what can be done about the horse.



Kline said a county agricultural agent told her the ground was too soft to move the animal. She said the property owners where the horse currently is won't take any action at the moment.

The horse currently sits on Girl Scouts property. A Girl Scouts spokesperson said they do not own the animal and have reached out to the county for help with animal disposal.



Kline wonders: What now?



"We wait for it to rot. I don't know, we don't have any other recourse," Kline said.

