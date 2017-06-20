WTLV
Close

Adele surprises firefighters who helped battle London tower fire

ABC News , WTLV 4:50 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

Adele paid an unexpected visit to the Chelsea Fire Station in England on Monday to thank Red Watch firefighters for battling the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed at least 79 people.

She showed up with cakes and joined the firefighters for afternoon tea.

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us. So we opened the door to her, and then she took her sunglasses off and said, 'Hi, I'm Adele.' Everyone was so shocked," station manager Ben King said in a press release.

"She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch, and then she joined us for the minute's silence," he added. "We have had so much support from the local community, and we cannot thank everyone enough."

The singer was spotted Wednesday night at the scene of the massive fire at the apartment building.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories