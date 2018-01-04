Abducted Texas sisters found safe in Colorado days after police find mom's body

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Two missing girls who were abducted from their home in Texas were found safe Wednesday in Colorado, according to Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret, 7, were found in Las Animas County, Colo., after authorities received a tip that suspect Terry Miles, 44, was in the area. Miles is a person of interest in the suspicious death of the girls' mother, Tonya Bates, who was found dead in her Round Rock, Texas, home on New Year's Eve.

Las Animas County Sheriff's Department officials said they found the suspect's gray Hyundai Accent and initiated a high-risk traffic stop when they said Miles began driving erratically. After the stop, officials said he was taken into custody without incident.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said the two girls were found unharmed inside the vehicle. He said the girls will be transported to a hospital and checked medically. He added that Round Rock police will send two detectives to Colorado Thursday morning.

Officials said that Child Protection Services in Texas and Colorado will be working on getting the girls returned home to their family.

Prior to their discovery, a Texas Amber Alert for the girls was discontinued after officials had received tips including sightings of Miles and the girls from Dec. 30 up to Wednesday, including video surveillance from a business in Trinidad, Colo., depicting Miles inside the business without the girls. They could not immediately release the name of the business.

Police initially said they believed he may be headed to Louisiana, where he has a significant criminal history, according to court records. From 2009 to 2015, he was arrested 11 times for various crimes, ranging from domestic abuse battery, pornography involving juveniles, DWI and simple burglary.

Round Rock police said on New Year's Eve that officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the Round Rock, Texas, and found Bates deceased inside. Police said Miles was Bates' roommate.

St. David's Round Rock confirmed to KVUE Tuesday that Bates was an employee at their hospital.

"We are grieving the tragic loss of Tonya Bates, a member of our St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center family. As a patient care technician at the hospital, Tonya spent her days caring for patients, and we will carry on her legacy by doing what she loved — caring for our community," the hospital said in a statement.

